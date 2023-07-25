TVS Motors Q1 Results Review - Inline Operating Performance; Other Income Drives Beat: Motilal Oswal

TVS Motor Company Ltd. reported an in-line operating performance in Q1 FY24. TVS Motors posted the highest-ever Ebitda margin at 10.6% (+30 basis points QoQ; inline).

As commodity prices are likely to remain favorable for the next few quarters, operating leverage benefits and price hikes will boost Ebitda margin to over 11%.

We retain our FY24E/FY25E earnings per share. Reiterate 'Neutral' with a target price of ~Rs 1,300 (based on ~22 times September-25E EPS plus Rs 125/share for non-banking financial company).