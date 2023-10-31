TVS Motor, Marico, Macrotech Developers, SRF, Oberoi Realty, Mahindra Lifespaces Q2 Review: HDFC Securities

TVS Motor - Margins improve despite EV ramp-up

TVS Motor Company Ltd.’ Q2 profit after tax at Rs 5.4 billion came in line with our estimates. The highlight for Q2 was the record-high 11% margin despite the ramp-up of iQube to 58,000 units. While TVS gained about 300 bps market share in motorcycles in H1 to 10.3%, it has maintained its share in scooters.

With supply challenges now over, we expect TVS Motors’ outperformance to continue on the back of healthy demand for its products like Raider, i-Qube, Jupiter125, etc.

In exports, having established its presence in Africa, its outperformance is likely to be driven by its focus on penetrating Latin America in the coming years. Even in two-wheeler EVs, TVS Motors is putting the right building blocks in place in order to emerge as a leading player. Its investments in e-bikes in Europe, Norton and the extension of tie-up with BMW Motorrad are expected to deliver strong returns over a two-three year horizon.

Given its strong performance in H1, we have raised our FY24-25 estimates by 11% each. We maintain 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 1,778/share (earlier Rs 1,459), as we roll forward to September-25 earnings per share.