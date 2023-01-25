TVS Motor Q3 Results Review - Inline Quarter; Focus On Ramping-Up E-Two-Wheeler Volumes: Systematix
TVS Motor’s Q3 FY23 Ebitda margin was in-line with our estimate and consensus with an all-time high Ebitda/vehicle at Rs 7,493.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
TVS Motor Company Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 Ebitda margin was in-line with our estimate and consensus with an all-time high Ebitda/vehicle at Rs 7,493.
Management highlighted domestic two-wheeler demand is seeing early signs of recovery with an improvement in consumer sentiments and expected uptick in rural economy.
TVS Motor also plans to launch multiple electric vehicles in the two-wheeler/three-wheeler space over the next 12 months coupled with a ramp-up in capacity to 300,000 units pa (from 120,000 units per annum).
TVS Motor expects some near-term volatility in export markets due to forex volatility but remains confident of outperforming the industry. We remain positive on the company’s medium term growth prospects but see limited upside at current levels.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
TVS Motor Q3 Results: Profit Rises As Margin Improves But Misses Estimates
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.