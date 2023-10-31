TVS Motor Q2 Results Review - Inline; Near Term To Ride On Scooters, Exports: ICICI Securities

TVS Motor Company Ltd. Q2 FY24 Ebitdam, at 11% (up 50 basis points QoQ), was in line with consensus/our estimates.

Gross margin improved 60 bps QoQ despite a 200 bps increase in electric vehicle volume mix – benefit of which, we believe, got offset by higher sales and marketing expenses driven by new launches.

Ebitda/vehicle increased 5% QoQ to Rs 8,400/unit with average selling price/unit remaining flat QoQ, which comes on the back of lower Apache mix, in our view.

TVS Motors ramped up iQube’s production to 25,000 units/ month and plans to launch a series of products in the 5–25kW range by FY25-end.

We revise our FY25E earning per share by 10% driven by increase in volume estimate by 4% and Ebitdam by 40 bps.

Maintain 'Add' with a revised discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 1,696 (earlier Rs 1,442), implying 25 times FY25E core EPS.

The increase in target price is led by higher earnings and rollover.