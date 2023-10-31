TVS Motor Q2 Results Review - Inline; Near Term To Ride On Scooters, Exports: ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities Report
TVS Motor Company Ltd. Q2 FY24 Ebitdam, at 11% (up 50 basis points QoQ), was in line with consensus/our estimates.
Gross margin improved 60 bps QoQ despite a 200 bps increase in electric vehicle volume mix – benefit of which, we believe, got offset by higher sales and marketing expenses driven by new launches.
Ebitda/vehicle increased 5% QoQ to Rs 8,400/unit with average selling price/unit remaining flat QoQ, which comes on the back of lower Apache mix, in our view.
TVS Motors ramped up iQube’s production to 25,000 units/ month and plans to launch a series of products in the 5–25kW range by FY25-end.
We revise our FY25E earning per share by 10% driven by increase in volume estimate by 4% and Ebitdam by 40 bps.
Maintain 'Add' with a revised discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 1,696 (earlier Rs 1,442), implying 25 times FY25E core EPS.
The increase in target price is led by higher earnings and rollover.
Downside risks
Rising competitive intensity in electric two-wheeler along with reduction in FAME subsidy could pose a risk to profitability improvement of TVS, going ahead.
Continuation of weak demand from target export markets can pose a risk to our demand estimates.
Higher than expected cash outflow with-respect-to investments and rising losses from subsidiaries can pose a risk to current valuation multiple levels.
