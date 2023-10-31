TVS Motor Q2 Results Review - Inline; Focus On Export To Latin America Region: Nirmal Bang
Profit after tax came in lower by 8% due to higher interest and depreciation cost.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
TVS Motor Ltd. Q2 FY24 results were in line with our estimates. Profit after tax came in lower by 8% due to higher interest and depreciation cost.
TVS Motor is focusing strongly on the electric vehicle front. In the next one year, the company is planning to launch several models to cater to various customer segments. It is looking to expand EV touch points from 377 to 600 by the end of FY24.
We have an 'Accumulate' rating on TVS. We value TVS at 16 times September 2025E enterprise value/Ebitda and TVS Credit at two times price/book value to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,544.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
TVS Motor Q2 Results Review - Inline; Near Term To Ride On Scooters, Exports: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.