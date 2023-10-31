TVS Motor Q2 Results Review - Inline; Focus On Export To Latin America Region: Nirmal Bang

TVS Motor Ltd. Q2 FY24 results were in line with our estimates. Profit after tax came in lower by 8% due to higher interest and depreciation cost.

TVS Motor is focusing strongly on the electric vehicle front. In the next one year, the company is planning to launch several models to cater to various customer segments. It is looking to expand EV touch points from 377 to 600 by the end of FY24.

We have an 'Accumulate' rating on TVS. We value TVS at 16 times September 2025E enterprise value/Ebitda and TVS Credit at two times price/book value to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,544.