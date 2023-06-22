Tube Investments of India - Recovery In Engineering Business Expected In FY24: Motilal Oswal

Tube Investments of India Ltd. offers a robust growth story, driven by reasonable growth in the core business and by leveraging strong cash flows of the core business (TI-1) to systematically incubate future growth platforms (TI-2) and opportunistic acquisitions of stressed assets (TI-3) at attractive prices.

TI-1 offers diversified revenue streams, with strong growth in the core business (~22% standalone profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E), a ramp-up in CG Power, and optionality of new businesses incubated under the TI-2 strategy.

The stock trades at 40 times/32.7 times FY24E/FY25E consolidated earnings per share.

We maintain our 'Buy' rating and a target price of ~Rs 3,560 (premised on June 25E SOTP, based on 35 times for the standalone business, valuing listed subsidiaries at 20% HoldCo discount and ~Rs 280 for two electric vehicle businesses).