Tube Investments of India Q4 Results Review - Pressure Across Businesses: Motilal Oswal

Tube Investments of India Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 performance was negatively impacted by low revenues across all businesses. This was partially due to the pass-through of deflationary raw material costs and a decrease in operating deleverage, which had an adverse effect on margins.

Underlying recovery in the auto volumes and exports are expected to drive revenue and margins. The launch of e-three-wheeler is currently in progress, starting with the Southern states. Additionally, e-commercial vehicles are already being sold and the development of e-tractors is currently underway.

We have lowered our FY23E/FY24E consolidated earnings per share estimates of Tube Investments of India by 3%/2.5%, adversely impacted by a 6% cut each in standalone Ebit, due to lowering of revenue growth in key businesses.