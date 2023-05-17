Tube Investments of India Q4 Results Review - Pressure Across Businesses: Motilal Oswal
e-three-wheeler launch underway; new businesses getting in execution phase.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Tube Investments of India Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 performance was negatively impacted by low revenues across all businesses. This was partially due to the pass-through of deflationary raw material costs and a decrease in operating deleverage, which had an adverse effect on margins.
Underlying recovery in the auto volumes and exports are expected to drive revenue and margins. The launch of e-three-wheeler is currently in progress, starting with the Southern states. Additionally, e-commercial vehicles are already being sold and the development of e-tractors is currently underway.
We have lowered our FY23E/FY24E consolidated earnings per share estimates of Tube Investments of India by 3%/2.5%, adversely impacted by a 6% cut each in standalone Ebit, due to lowering of revenue growth in key businesses.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Indian Oil Q4 Results Review - Lower-Than-Expected Marketing Margin Lead To Miss: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.