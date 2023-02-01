TTK Prestige Q3 Results Review - Weak Performance; Expect Recovery In FY24: ICICI Securities
Some peers have increased the trade discounts and it has led to lower sales of TTK Prestige’s entry level products.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
TTK Prestige Ltd. reported weak Q3 FY23 led by lower volumes at the bottom of the pyramid. Some peers have increased the trade discounts and it has led to lower sales of TTK Prestige’s entry level products.
As TTK Prestige plans to focus on market shares as well as margins, it has decided not to offer excess discounts. It plans to focus on steadily introducing differentiated products and distribution expansion to gain market share.
It has launched 27 new products in Q3 FY23 and plans to launch 47 new products in Q4 FY23. We, however, model impact on near term earnings due to excess discounting in market. We model TTK Prestige to report revenue and earnings compound annual growth rates of 11.2% and 8.7% over FY22-FY25E with mid-single digit volume growth, distribution expansion and market share gains from unorganised sector.
We revise our earnings estimates downwards to factor in nine months-FY23 results.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.