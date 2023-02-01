TTK Prestige Q3 Results Review - Weak Performance; Expect Recovery In FY24: ICICI Securities

TTK Prestige Ltd. reported weak Q3 FY23 led by lower volumes at the bottom of the pyramid. Some peers have increased the trade discounts and it has led to lower sales of TTK Prestige’s entry level products.

As TTK Prestige plans to focus on market shares as well as margins, it has decided not to offer excess discounts. It plans to focus on steadily introducing differentiated products and distribution expansion to gain market share.

It has launched 27 new products in Q3 FY23 and plans to launch 47 new products in Q4 FY23. We, however, model impact on near term earnings due to excess discounting in market. We model TTK Prestige to report revenue and earnings compound annual growth rates of 11.2% and 8.7% over FY22-FY25E with mid-single digit volume growth, distribution expansion and market share gains from unorganised sector.

We revise our earnings estimates downwards to factor in nine months-FY23 results.