TTK Prestige Q1 Results Review - Weak Performance; Model Recovery From H2: ICICI Securities
We also model revival H2 FY24 onwards due to favorable base and improving maturity of Judge brand.
ICICI Securities Report
We believe the steep competition at bottom-of-pyramid continues to impact TTK Prestige Ltd. as it reported revenue decline of 6.6% YoY with likely market share decline, in our view.
We model recovery from H2 FY24 due to-
improving maturity of Judge brand and likely market share gains at bottom-of-pyramid,
likely launch of premium brand to tap consumers at top end and
favorable base.
The correction in commodity prices will likely provide margin tailwinds and also allow higher investments in brand building efforts and trade investments.
We believe TTK Prestige is a good business (high return on capital employed, free cash flow generation, established brand and distribution and strong promoter/ management background) passing through a rough phase. We remain constructive. Maintain 'Buy'.
