TTK Prestige - Margins To Recover As Input Prices Eased: Geojit
Revenue declined due to tepid demand post festival and inflation.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Geojit Research Report
TTK Prestige Ltd., the flagship company of the TTK group, mainly focuses on the kitchen appliances segment. The company operates five manufacturing plants and has strong distribution networks.
Revenue declined by 9%YoY in Q3 FY23 due to tepid demand amid inflation and a shift in festival season. For nine months-FY23, growth was 7%YoY.
Operating margin declined by 550 basis points YoY to 11.4%. Margin pressure is expected to reduce in the coming quarters as input prices declined.
Ultrafresh, the recently acquired modular kitchen business has recorded a sale of Rs 17.6 crore in 9MFY23. TTK Prestige has added 52 new stores (total 134 stores now) and expects ~ Rs 200 crore in the next three-four years.
TTK Prestige aims to increase revenue to Rs 50 billion by FY27 through organic and inorganic routes. The company has doubled its capacity for the cookware segment and has significantly expanded its distribution networks.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Cera Sanitaryware, Kajaria Ceramics -Aspirations Accelerating Growth: Prabhudas Lilladher Initiates Coverage
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.