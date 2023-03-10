TTK Prestige - Erasing The Tag Of A Slow Growth Company: ICICI Securities
Earnings CAGR higher than most peers over FY17-22.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
The investors (we spoke to on TTK Prestige Ltd.) believe that TTK Prestige is a slow growth company. The company reported Ebitda compound annual growth rate of just 4.3% over FY12-17, materially lower than its peers.
However, we note there is stark improvement in Ebitda CAGR over FY17-22. TTK’s Ebitda CAGR was 14.3% over FY17-22, higher than its historical performance as well as its most peers.
Chief reasons driving the improvement in Ebitda growth are-
steady expansion of distribution,
expansion in Non-south India markets and
investments in new product launches.
Considering the growth rates are largely similar to peers but TTK Prestige has superior return ratios, we believe its valuation multiples deserve rerating. We model the company to report revenue and earnings CAGRs of 13.3% and 24.4% over FY23-FY25E with mid-single digit volume growth, distribution expansion and market share gains.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.