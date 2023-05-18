Triveni Turbine Q4 Results Review - Strong Exports Outlook Continues: Prabhudas Lilladher
Order inflow grew ~65% YoY to Rs 4.7 billion, aided by 146% growth in aftermarket.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Triveni Turbine Ltd. reported revenue growth of 56% YoY, driven by aftermarket growth (up 139% YoY). Despite gross margin expansion of ~729 basis points YoY, Ebitda margin expanded only 22 bps (17.9% in Q4 FY23) due to sub-contracting charges related to refurbishment order in South Africa.
Margins are expected to improve in H2 FY24 (18.7% in FY23), driven by strong traction in exports despite near term margin impact in aftermarket segment owing to South Africa.
We believe Triveni Turbine is well placed to benefit from -
continued strong inquiry pipeline (up 41% YoY) in domestic as well as exports market,
strong market share (~50%) in domestic market (0-100 megawatt),
traction from 30-100 megawatt and API turbine, and
focus on aftermarket segment with strategy to penetrate into newer geographies for third party turbine refurbishment.
