Triveni Turbine Q4 Results Review - Strong Exports Outlook Continues: Prabhudas Lilladher

Triveni Turbine Ltd. reported revenue growth of 56% YoY, driven by aftermarket growth (up 139% YoY). Despite gross margin expansion of ~729 basis points YoY, Ebitda margin expanded only 22 bps (17.9% in Q4 FY23) due to sub-contracting charges related to refurbishment order in South Africa.

Margins are expected to improve in H2 FY24 (18.7% in FY23), driven by strong traction in exports despite near term margin impact in aftermarket segment owing to South Africa.

We believe Triveni Turbine is well placed to benefit from -