Triveni Turbine Q3 Results Review - Aftermarket Well‐Placed To Post Robust Growth: Yes Securities

Triveni Turbine reported record operational performance on account of execution ramp up and strong export sales.
Triveni Turbine Ltd. reported record operational performance on account of execution ramp up and strong export sales (up 122% YoY). Ebitda margins contracted ~60 basis points YoY owing to subcontracting charges (Rs 252.4 million) associated with the execution of a large order in South. African Development Community region.
Triveni Turbines' order inflows came in at a record Rs 4.2 billion (up 31% YoY) led by strong growth in export markets (up 181% YoY) at Rs 2.3 billion while domestic order inflows de‐grew by 21%.
Order book is at an all‐time high of ~Rs 12.3 billion (1.1 times trailing twelve months revenue), providing revenue visibility for FY24.
Enquiry pipeline remains strong in export markets like South East Asia, Europe, North America, West Asia, etc. from sectors such as process industries, waste to energy, waste heat recovery, municipal solid waste, independent power plants, renewable energy, etc.
