Triveni Turbine - Business Prospects Remain Strong; Valuation Turn Attractive: Centrum Broking
We believe recent correction in stock price provides a good entry point as valuations are favorable at p/e of 26x FY25E earnings.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Centrum Broking Report
We remain optimistic on Triveni Turbine Ltd. amid -
continuous rise in quarterly order inflows (average quarterly run rate rose to Rs 3.6 billion in H1 FY23 versus Rs 3 billion in FY22 and Rs 2 billion over FY16-21),
positive trend in capex momentum across India (process co-gen, biomass), Europe (waste-to-energy and renewables) and South East Asia (agro and process industries) and
a strong financial profile, which will get a further fillip amidst robust growth uptick.
We believe the recent correction in stock price (partly owing to closure of buy back record date and partly due to profit booking in capital goods stocks) provides a good entry point as valuations are favorable at price/equity of 26 times FY25E earnings.
The growth momentum is likely to remain strong with Triveni Turbine guidance of 35% revenue growth in FY23E/24E each with sustenance of 19-20% operating margin profile. Our channel checks with peers suggest no slowdown in enquiries/inflows.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.