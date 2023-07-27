Triveni Engineering Q1 Results Review - Uncertain Times Ahead: Centrum Broking

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd. posted subdued Q1 FY24 performance which were in line with our expectations. The company's revenue experienced a YoY decline of 2%, reaching Rs 12.0 billion, slightly above our estimate's Rs 11.8 billion.

However, the gross margins outperformed our estimates, standing at 29%, a significant YoY increase of 460 bps compared to our projected 24.4%.

Nevertheless, the Ebitda margin came in at 10.4%, exceeding our projected 8.9% and showcasing an improvement from Q1 FY23's 9.3%.

Triveni Engineering's reported profit after tax of Rs 676 million, exhibiting a YoY growth of 2%,surpassing our estimated Rs 573 million. FY24 poses significant challenges for the company, as they are encountering several headwinds:

Western Uttar Pradesh is grappling with yield and recovery pressures caused by red rot diseases, affecting Triveni Engineering given their major presence in that region; The ethanol production mix at Triveni Engineering has a high dependency on grains (25% in FY23). Currently, these grains supply have been suspended by Food Corporation of India, and the open market rates for damaged grains are exorbitantly high, which will likely impact their profit margins. The uncertainty surrounding rice availability would also affect visibility for their capex plans. These plans are crucial for growth prospects in FY25; Moreover, as we approach the general election, there are two additional concerns that may impact its stock performance: an increase in state advisory price rates, and potential delays in implementing the export policy for SSY24.

Considering these challenges and uncertainties, we have downgraded the stock to 'Reduce' with a target price of Rs 305.