Triveni Engineering & Industries Q4 Results Review - Solid Performance Across All Segments: Dolat Capital
Distillery capacity expected to go up from 660KLPD to 1,110 KLPD by end of FY24.
Dolat Capital Report
Triveni Engineering & Industries Q4FY23 consolidated sales saw a healthy growth of 47.9% YoY boosted by higher sales across all its businesses.
EBITDA also witnessed a solid jump of 50.7% YoY to Rs 2.6bn (D.est : Rs 2.5bn) resulting in EBITDA margin improvement of 31bps YoY to 16.6%.
PAT came in higher at Rs 1.9bn (D.est : Rs 1.83bn) registering a growth of 64.2% driven by healthy operational performance.
