Trent - Suspended Disbelief: HDFC Securities
Trent continues to run circles around peers in terms of growth.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Trent Ltd.’s relentless focus on improving its value proposition is evident in its financials. Across formats (Westside, Zudio and Star), the benefits of sourcing margins continue to be passed on to end consumers, and retailing costs have significantly decreased.
That said, current market price suggests investors seem to have suspended disbelief regarding the sustenance of key performance indicators/earnings power because-
Zudio’s sales density seems stretched at ~Rs 18,000/square feet (our proprietary store map suggests expansion beyond two years is likely to come at lower sales density, ergo, lower unit economics) and
~58% of FY22+FY23 profit after tax came from Inditex dividends and mark-ups on fixed assets sold to franchisees; these seem unlikely to sustain over the medium-to-long term (at least the quantum).
We build in revenue/profit before tax compound annual growth rate of 27/12% respectively and our SOTP-based target price stands at Rs 1,370/share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Stylam Industries - Fastest-Growing Laminate Company In India: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.