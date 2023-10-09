Trent - Suspended Disbelief: HDFC Securities

Trent Ltd.’s relentless focus on improving its value proposition is evident in its financials. Across formats (Westside, Zudio and Star), the benefits of sourcing margins continue to be passed on to end consumers, and retailing costs have significantly decreased.

That said, current market price suggests investors seem to have suspended disbelief regarding the sustenance of key performance indicators/earnings power because-

Zudio’s sales density seems stretched at ~Rs 18,000/square feet (our proprietary store map suggests expansion beyond two years is likely to come at lower sales density, ergo, lower unit economics) and ~58% of FY22+FY23 profit after tax came from Inditex dividends and mark-ups on fixed assets sold to franchisees; these seem unlikely to sustain over the medium-to-long term (at least the quantum).

We build in revenue/profit before tax compound annual growth rate of 27/12% respectively and our SOTP-based target price stands at Rs 1,370/share.