Trent Q2 Results Review - Margins Add Further Impetus To Gravity-Defying Growth Trajectory: Systematix

We continue to like Trent for its industry-leading operating metrics (best-in-class SSSG and balance sheet), albeit better disclosures from the company would give us a lot more clarity and add to our conviction.

Trent has accelerated its pace of store openings, as it targets a bigger share of the fast/ value-fashion pie through Westside and Zudio and also adding new formats like Samoh and Misbu.

Star Bazaar’s improving trajectory, coupled with higher traction in Zara, should aid industry-leading growth over the medium term.

We increase our FY24/25 Ebitda estimates by 9%/10% to factor in higher growth and margins and now build in revenue/Ebitda CAGR of 37%/44% over FY23-25E, with return on equity estimated to improve to ~25.2% in FY25E.

We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock, with an SoTP-based target price of Rs 2,750 (Rs 2,005 earlier), valuing the standalone business at 40 times (35 times earlier) FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda and other businesses on EV/sales basis.

The multiple increase reflects our belief that the sharp outperformance on growth and now margins as well will see an increase in valuation premium to peers. Disruptions from intensifying competition or slowdown in store additions are key risks.