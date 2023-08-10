Trent Q1 Review - Another Quarter Of Gravity-Defying Growth Despite Subdued Market Conditions: Systematix
Margins impacted by higher Zudio sales, raw material inflation and higher discounts.
Systematix Research Report
Trent Ltd. delivered another strong beat on the top line front in a difficult quarter for most peers, growing 53.5% YoY on standalone basis to Rs 25.3 billion, which is a strong four-year revenue compound annual growth rate of 35%.
Growth continued to be led by a combination of strong like-for-like growth (12% across fashion concepts), aggressive store expansion in Zudio (40 additions in Q1) and strong traction in emerging categories like beauty and personal care, innerwear and footwear (19% contribution).
However, margins corrected on account of faster growth in the low-margin Zudio business, absorption of raw material inflation and higher growth-oriented investments.
Star Bazaar continued to see increased traction and growing sales density post footprint tightening coupled with focus on fresh foods and own brands. Star Bazaar revenue grew 33% YoY and four-year revenue CAGR stood at 20%.
Trent’s margins were in-line with estimates with a gross margin contraction of 480 bps YoY to 44.5% and Ebitda margin contracting 400 bps to 14.4% but on sequential basis showcased an improvement of 420 bps, with operating profit at Rs 3.65 billion versus 3.04 billion in Q1 FY23.
Online channel continues to account for ~4% of Westside’s revenue.
As of June 2023, Trent had 221 Westside, 388 Zudio and 23 stores across other lifestyle concepts; during the quarter, Trent added seven Westside and 40 Zudio stores.
We continue to like Trent for its industry-leading operating metrics (best-in-class same-store sales growth and balance sheet), albeit better disclosures from the company would give us a lot more clarity and add to our conviction.
Trent has accelerated its pace of store openings, as it targets a bigger share of the fast/ value-fashion pie through Westside and Zudio and also adding new formats like Samoh and Misbu.
Star Bazaar’s improving trajectory, coupled with higher traction in Zara, should aid industry-leading growth over the medium term.
We are building in revenue/Ebitda CAGR of 32%/37% over FY23-25E, with return on equity estimated to improve to ~21.9% in FY25E.
We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock, with an SoTP-based target price of Rs 2,005 (Rs 1,738 earlier), implying 90 times FY25E price/earning and 40 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda.
Disruptions from intensifying competition or slowdown in store additions are key risks to our call.
