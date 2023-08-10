Trent Q1 Review - Another Quarter Of Gravity-Defying Growth Despite Subdued Market Conditions: Systematix

Trent Ltd. delivered another strong beat on the top line front in a difficult quarter for most peers, growing 53.5% YoY on standalone basis to Rs 25.3 billion, which is a strong four-year revenue compound annual growth rate of 35%.

Growth continued to be led by a combination of strong like-for-like growth (12% across fashion concepts), aggressive store expansion in Zudio (40 additions in Q1) and strong traction in emerging categories like beauty and personal care, innerwear and footwear (19% contribution).

However, margins corrected on account of faster growth in the low-margin Zudio business, absorption of raw material inflation and higher growth-oriented investments.

Star Bazaar continued to see increased traction and growing sales density post footprint tightening coupled with focus on fresh foods and own brands. Star Bazaar revenue grew 33% YoY and four-year revenue CAGR stood at 20%.

Trent’s margins were in-line with estimates with a gross margin contraction of 480 bps YoY to 44.5% and Ebitda margin contracting 400 bps to 14.4% but on sequential basis showcased an improvement of 420 bps, with operating profit at Rs 3.65 billion versus 3.04 billion in Q1 FY23.

Online channel continues to account for ~4% of Westside’s revenue.

As of June 2023, Trent had 221 Westside, 388 Zudio and 23 stores across other lifestyle concepts; during the quarter, Trent added seven Westside and 40 Zudio stores.