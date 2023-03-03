BQPrimeResearch ReportsTrent - Model Intact; Creating New Growth Engines: Motilal Oswal
Trent - Model Intact; Creating New Growth Engines: Motilal Oswal

Trent will have an umbrella of four-five sizeable formats that will be created through in-house expertise.
03 Mar 2023, 8:44 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Westside store. (Source: Company's official fb page)</p></div>
A Westside store. (Source: Company's official fb page)
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. 

Motilal Oswal Report

We organised an interactive session with the management of Trent Ltd., to discuss the industry outlook, a new large opportunity and its growth and margin outlook. Key insights from the discussion are highlighted below: 

Consumer sentiment in the discretionary category remains weak, but it is not uniform across brands. Trent is able to deliver a better performance by taking limited price increases and offering high aspirational products with value conscious pricing. It expects to see some pressure on gross margin.

Trent remains a direct-to-consumer brand and will continue to

  1. own the entire retail network,

  2. sell only own brands,

  3. keep women at the center of product proposition, and

  4. offer value-for-money products. 

Trent will have an umbrella of four-five sizeable formats (Westside, Zudio, Star, Utsa, innerwear, etc.) that will be created through in-house expertise with a differentiated product pricing equation. The MAS tie-up and Star could be new growth engines. Zudio will keep growing at an accelerated pace along with Westside.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Trent Company Update.pdf
DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

