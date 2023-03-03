Trent - Model Intact; Creating New Growth Engines: Motilal Oswal

We organised an interactive session with the management of Trent Ltd., to discuss the industry outlook, a new large opportunity and its growth and margin outlook. Key insights from the discussion are highlighted below: 

Consumer sentiment in the discretionary category remains weak, but it is not uniform across brands. Trent is able to deliver a better performance by taking limited price increases and offering high aspirational products with value conscious pricing. It expects to see some pressure on gross margin.

Trent remains a direct-to-consumer brand and will continue to

own the entire retail network, sell only own brands, keep women at the center of product proposition, and offer value-for-money products. 

Trent will have an umbrella of four-five sizeable formats (Westside, Zudio, Star, Utsa, innerwear, etc.) that will be created through in-house expertise with a differentiated product pricing equation. The MAS tie-up and Star could be new growth engines. Zudio will keep growing at an accelerated pace along with Westside.