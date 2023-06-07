Trent - Aggressive Expansion With A Focus On Productivity: Motilal Oswal
Focus remains on profitable growth.
Motilal Oswal Report
Trent Ltd. reported an all-round improvement in FY23, coming out of the pandemic impact. Standalone/consolidated revenue nearly doubled YoY to Rs 77.2 billion/Rs 82.4 billion in FY23, aided by a healthy recovery in store productivity and strong 30% store expansion in both Westside and Zudio.
Consolidated revenue grew 83.2%, while Star/Zara revenue grew 35%/41% YoY. Standalone Ebitda margin (pre-Ind AS 116) improved 170 basis points to 9.5%; however, the Booker subsidiary pulled down consolidated Ebitda margin (pre-Ind AS 116) to 6%.
Consolidated profit after tax surged to Rs 4 billion (versus Rs 422 million in FY22), improving from a low base of the pandemic.
Poised for growth
The discretionary category continues to see muted demand, but Trent has far outpaced the industry. Further, despite aggressive store addition, it has restricted balance sheet risk or weakness in operations. There are near-term growth headwinds given the high pent-up base and demand weakness (as per our channel checks), but Trent continues to outperform its peers and offers a huge runway for growth over the next three-to-five years.
Trent’s industry-leading revenue growth is mainly driven by:
strong same-stores sales growth and productivity,
healthy footprint additions, and
Zudio’s strong value proposition.
We factor in standalone revenue/Ebitda compound annual growth rates of 31%/37% over FY23-25, led by a strong 21% footprint addition and healthy SSSG.
