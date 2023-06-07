Trent - Aggressive Expansion With A Focus On Productivity: Motilal Oswal

Trent Ltd. reported an all-round improvement in FY23, coming out of the pandemic impact. Standalone/consolidated revenue nearly doubled YoY to Rs 77.2 billion/Rs 82.4 billion in FY23, aided by a healthy recovery in store productivity and strong 30% store expansion in both Westside and Zudio.

Consolidated revenue grew 83.2%, while Star/Zara revenue grew 35%/41% YoY. Standalone Ebitda margin (pre-Ind AS 116) improved 170 basis points to 9.5%; however, the Booker subsidiary pulled down consolidated Ebitda margin (pre-Ind AS 116) to 6%.

Consolidated profit after tax surged to Rs 4 billion (versus Rs 422 million in FY22), improving from a low base of the pandemic.