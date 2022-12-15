Travel & Tourism Sector - Enters Into A Structural Upswing: Prabhudas Lilladher

We hosted eight companies encompassing luggage, hospitality and online travel agency sectors in our recently concluded travel and tourism conference.

Though business travel is yet to fully recover, corporate commentary indicates that hospitality industry is in a structural upcycle as demand is likely to outstrip supply in near to medium term.

Healthy recovery rate across travel verticals (~80-90% of pre-Covid levels), rising occupancies and average room rates coupled with scarce inventory supply is likely to be the key growth driver in medium term.

Luggage companies also reflected optimism, as demand environment continues to remain robust. Expansion plans of both VIP Industries Ltd. Safari Industries India Ltd. are on track and gross margin in H2 FY23E is likely to be better (lower raw material cost) than H1 FY23.

We believe luggage industry has undergone paradigm shift post-Covid, given rising self-sufficiency in own manufacturing which is likely to be margin accretive as reduced dependence on China would lower freight cost and currency volatility.