Travel, Tourism Q1 Results Preview - Luggage Demand Slump; Aviation Soaring High: Prabhudas Lilladher

Aviation:

We expect Interglobe Aviation Ltd. to report a strong quarter with load factor of 88% and yield of Rs 4.86 led by strong demand and bankruptcy of Go First (supply side constraints led to spike in airfares and resulted in market share gains for Indigo).

Consequent to a ~15% decline in aviation turbine fuel prices on sequential basis we expect gross margin of Rs 3.1 (revenue per available seat kilometer less fuel cost per available seat kilometer).

High load factor, better yields and declining crude prices is a perfect blend for Indigo to report sharp improvement in performance with revenues of Rs 153 billion (up 19.3% YoY) and Ebitdar margin of 25.3% (adjusted for forex impact).