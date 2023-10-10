Travel And Tourism Q2 Results Preview - Seasonally Weak Quarter; All Eyes On H2: Prabhudas Lilladher

Luggage: The overall demand environment was tepid given negligible auspicious wedding days as per Hindu calendar during the quarter. In addition, as Q2 FY24 is a seasonally weak quarter from travel standpoint we expect VIP Industries Ltd./Safari Industries India Ltd. to report modest topline growth of 7%/20% respectively led by e-commerce channel given the ongoing festive sale (results in pre-stocking by channel partners).

Hotels: In a seasonally weak period, we expect Q2 FY24 performance for our coverage universe to be a replica of previous quarter. We expect Chalet Hotel Ltd./Lemon Tree Hotel to report average room rate of Rs 10,150/Rs 5,310 respectively with an occupancy of 71%. We expect Ebitda margin of 37.2%/47.4% for Chalet/Lemon Tree respectively.

Aviation: We expect Interglobe Aviation Ltd. to report load factor of 84% and yield of Rs 4.4 (down 13.3% YoY) due to seasonality impact. Consequent to a 6.8% sequential rise in aviation turbine fuel prices to Rs 102 per liter (average of three months) we expect gross spread of Rs 2.5 (revenue per available seat kilometer less fuel cost of available seat kilometer).

Decline in yield and rise in crude prices is expected to impact IndiGo’s performance in Q2 FY24 and we expect revenues of Rs146 billion (up 16.6% YoY) with Ebitdar margin of 15.8% (adjusted for forex impact).

IRCTC Ltd. : Excluding last 10-days of September, the cumulative non-suburban passenger reservation system traffic figure stood at 183.2 million in Q2 FY24. Assuming in the last 10 days of September, passenger traffic settles down at 21.3 million (similar to bucket-two), cumulative number for the quarter would stand at 204.6 million. Approximately, ~1.7-1.8 times passengers travel per e-ticket which implies that roughly ~114 million tickets may have been booked online in Q2 FY24.

Overall, we expect IRCTC’s revenues to increase 31.7% YoY to Rs 10.6 billion with an Ebitda margin of 34.0%. We retain hold on IRCTC with a target price of Rs 700 (45 times FY25E earnings per share)

Top picks:

Safari Industries and Chalet Hotels have remained our top picks in travel and tourism space for quite some time. While we continue to like both these names given 104%/68% appreciation in stock price of Safari/Chalet in last 6 months, we believe Lemon Tree offers a good entry point at current levels given its crown jewel asset Aurika, Mumbai has just started operations. We expect sales/Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 19%/20% over FY23-FY26E and retain buy on Lemon Tree with a SoTP valuation based target price of Rs 140.