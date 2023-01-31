Transport Corporation of India Q3 Results Review - Robust Performance Across Segments: Motilal Oswal
All segments of TCI posted strong double-digit revenue growth in Q3 FY23.
Motilal Oswal Report
Transport Corporation of India Ltd. reported revenue of ~Rs 9.7 billion in Q3 FY23, up 15% YoY (inline). The freight and supply chain divisions grew 12% and 20%, respectively, YoY. The high-margin seaways segment reported growth of 15% YoY.
Ebitda margin declined 120 bps YoY to 11.8% (our estimate: 10.6%). The seaways division’s Ebit margin contracted to 26.9% in Q3 FY23 from 36.5% in Q3 FY22. The absence of high-margin return load from Myanmar affected margins for seaways.
TCI saw a decent margin improvement in the freight division QoQ. Profit after tax grew ~5% YoY to Rs 858 million (19% above estimate).
For nine months FY23, revenue grew 19% YoY to Rs 28.0 billion, Ebitda margin stood at 11.2% (versus 12.3% in nine months-FY22), and adjusted profit after tax grew 15% YoY to Rs 2.4 billion.
