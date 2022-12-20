TRAI Oct Data - Industry Additions Soften; RJio Gains Active Subs; Airtel Leads In 4G Addition: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has released subscriber data for October 2022. Below are the key highlights:
The decline in industry-wide gross subscribers continued as the subscriber base fell by 1.8 million on a month-on-month basis (versus a fall of 3.7 million in Sep-22). This decline was led by a continued decline in Vodafone Idea Ltd.’s subscriber base (a fall of 3.5 million on a month-on-month basis).
Active subscriber base too witnessed a decline of 1.1 million month-on-month (versus a 0.6 million month-on-month in Sep-22) at 1,013 million, dragged down by a decline in Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Vodafone Idea. This indicated a continued decline from June 2022, except for a gain in Aug-22. Reliance Jio added 4.9 million subscribers, while Airtel saw a month-on-month contraction of one million subscribers. Vodafone Idea reported a subscriber decline of 0.5 million on a month-on-month basis.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
