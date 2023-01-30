TRAI Nov Data - Gross, Active Subscribers Continue To Decline, 4G Adds Moderate: Motilal Oswal
The industry-wide gross subs base continued to decline in Nov-22 mainly due to a continued drop in Vodafone Idea’s subscriber base
Motilal Oswal Report
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has released subscriber data for Nov-22. Below are the key highlights:
The industry-wide gross subscriber base continued to decline by 0.6 million in Nov-22 (versus 1.8 million decline in Oct-22) to 1,143 million, mainly due to a continued drop in Vodafone Idea Ltd.’s subscriber base.
The active subscriber base too declined by 0.5 million month-on-month (versus 1.1 million decline in Oct-22) to 1,012 million, dragged down by a fall in Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea. The consistent decline in both active and gross subscribers for the last three months indicates the continuation of SIM consolidation in the industry. RJio/Vodafone Idea witnessed a decline of 3 million/2 million subscribers month-on-month, whereas Bharti Airtel Ltd. saw 1 million month-on-month adds.
The cumulative requests for mobile number portability have been consistently increasing, particularly in the last three-four months validated by higher churn numbers reported by telecos, suggesting SIM consolidation. MNP requests registered in Nov-22 were 12 million (versus 11.8 million in Oct-22), representing 1.2% of total active subscribers, which is much higher than 0.7% in Nov-21.
