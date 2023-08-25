TRAI June Data - Reliance Jio Continues To Lead In Subscriber Additions: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has released subscriber data for June 2023. Below are the key highlights:
Vodafone Idea Ltd. churn leading to low gross/active subs add:
The industry-wide gross subscriber base increased by 0.4 million month-on-month to 1,144 million (versus flat in May 2023). It has been flattish for the last nine months. While Vodafone Idea lost 1.3 million subscribers, RJio/Bharti Airtel Ltd. gained 2.3 million/1.4 million subscribers.
Active subscriber base declined by 0.5 million month-on-month to 1,043 million (versus five million increase in May 2023). The number of subscribers declined after steady adds (5.2 million per month adds) over the last six months. RJio added 2.3 million, while Bharti Airtel was flat (0.1 million), and Vodafone Idea lost 2.5 million subscribers.
Rural subscribers: The number of rural subscribers increased by 0.5 million month-on-month (versus 0.6 million add in May-23) to 517.5 million. Bharti Airtel /RJio added 0.4 million/1.1 million subscribers (versus 1.0 million/1.4 million in May-23), while Vodafone Idea/BSNL lost 0.5 million/0.4 million (versus a loss of 1.5 million/0.4 million in May-23). RJio continued to lead in rural markets with a 37.2% share (up 10 bp month-on-month), followed by Bharti Airtel at 35.1% (up 10 bp month-on-month), and Vodafone Idea at 21.6% (down 20 bp month-on-month).
4G subscriber add moderate – The industry added 4 million 4G subs in June 2023 (versus 5.3 million in May-23), reaching 825 million (79% of active subscribers). However, the industry has experienced a period of subdued growth over the past year (~4.5 million adds per month). Bharti Airtel/RJio/Vodafone Idea added 1.3 million/2.3 million/1.3 million 4G subscribers.
Mobile number portability:
Requests for MNP have been consistently increasing, validated by a higher churn and SIM consolidation. The number of MNP requests in June-23 stood at 10.9 million (versus 11.5 million in May-23), representing 1% of total active subscribers.
