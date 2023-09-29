TRAI July Data - Reliance Jio Continues To Lead In Gross, 4G Subscriber Additions: Motilal Oswal

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has released the subscriber data for July 2023. Below are the key highlights:

Vodafone Idea Ltd.’s churn leads to low gross/active subscriber additions: The industry-wide gross subscriber base increased 2.7 million month-on-month to 1,146 million (versus. +0.4 million in June 2023). The growth in gross subscriber base has been flattish for the last nine months. Vodafone Idea continues to lose 1.3 million subscribers, while RJio/Bharti Airtel Ltd. gained 3.9 million/1.5 million subscribers.

The industry’s active subscriber additions picked up again after a drop in June-23, with 3.6 million month-on-month increase to 1,046 million (versus. -0.5 million in June-23). Active subscriber base has been increasing by an average of 5.2 million per month over the last six months. RJio added 1.2 million, Bharti Airtel added 3.2 million while Vodafone Idea lost 0.4 million subscribers.

Rural subscribers: The number of rural subscribers rose 0.2 million month-on-month (versus +0.5 million in June-23) to 517.7 million. RJio added 2 million subscribers (versus +1.1 million in June-23), while Bharti Airtel /Vodafone Idea/BSNL lost 0.5 million/0.7 million/0.6 million (versus +0.4 million/-0.5 million/-0.4 million in June-23) subscribers. RJio continued to lead in rural market with a 37.6% share (up 40 bp month-on-month), followed by Bharti Airtel at 34.9% (down 20 bp month-on-month) and Vodafone Idea at 21.5% (down 10 bp month-on-month).

Mobile number portability: Total requests for MNP have been consistently increasing, validated by a higher churn and SIM consolidation. The number of MNP requests in July-23 stood at 11.8 million (versus 10.9 million in June-23), representing 1% of total active subscribers.

Bharti Airtel continued to add 1.5 million/3.2 million gross/active subscribers (versus 1.4 million/0.1 million adds in June-23), thus improving its active market share by 20 bp to 35.9%. 4G subscriber additions stood at 2.9 million (versus 1.3 million in June-23), taking its total 4G subscriber base to 244 million.