TRAI February Data - SIM Consolidation, Market Share Shift Continue: Motilal Oswal
Reliance Jio continued to leads subscriber adds; mobile broadband subscriber adds slowed down.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has released subscriber data for February 2023. Below are the key highlights:
The industry-wide gross subscriber base decreased by 1.1 million month-on-month in Feb-2023 to 1,142 million (consistently falling for the last five months), mainly due to a continued drop in Vodafone Idea Ltd.’s subscriber base.
Surprisingly, despite weak gross subscriber adds, active subscribers increased by 2.8 million month-on-month to 1,028 million (versus 3.9 million increase in January 2023). Bharti Airtel Ltd. /RJio added 0.8 million/3.2 million subscribers month-on-month, whereas Vodafone Idea lost 0.8 million subscribers month-on-month.
Total requests for mobile number portability have been consistently increasing, particularly in the last six months, validated by a higher churn and SIM consolidation. Mobile number portability requests in Feb-23 stood at 11.2 million (versus 12.4 million in Jan-23), representing 1.1% of total active subscribers (versus 0.9% in Feb-22).
The pace of industry-wide 4G subscriber adds slowed to 0.5 million (versus 6.2 million in Jan-23), after a strong add of 5m per month in the last nine months. The total subscriber count stood at 805 million. Airtel/Jio continued to add 2.2 million/one million subscribers. Vodafone Idea lost 1.3 million subscribers after an average increase of 0.3 million per month for the last six months.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.