TRAI April Data - Reliance Jio Continues To Lead In Subscriber Additions: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has released subscriber data for April 2023. Below are the key highlights:
The industry-wide gross subscriber base decreased by one million month-on-month (versus two million increase in March 2023) to 1,143 million. It has been consistently decreasing by an average of 1.2 million per month for the last six months, led by Vodafone Idea Ltd. Vodafone Idea lost three million subscribers, while Reliance Jio/Bharti Airtel Ltd. gained three million/0.1 million subscribers in April 2023.
Active subscriber base increased by 4.2 million month-on-month to 1,038m (versus 6.7 million increase in March 2023). Airtel/RJio added 0.7 million/4.7 million subscribers month-on-month, whereas Vodafone Idea lost 0.8 million subscribers.
Mobile number portability: Total requests for MNP have been consistently increasing for the last 10 months, validated by a higher churn and SIM consolidation. The number of MNP requests in April 2023 stood at 11 million (versus 11.7 million in March 2023), representing 1.1% of total active subscribers.
4G subscribers: The pace of 4G subscriber additions for the industry stood at 4.1 million in April-23 (versus 6.6 million adds in March-23), with the total 4G subscriber base reaching 816 million (71% of gross subscribers). In the last one year, the average adds are 4.7 million per month. Airtel/RJio continued to add 2.3 million/3.0 million subscribers, while Vodafone Idea lost 1.3 million subscribers.
