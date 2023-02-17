Trade Deficit Likely To Narrow Sharply In Jan-Sep 2023: ICICI Securities
But labour-intensive export revival remains elusive.
ICICI Securities Report
India’s goods exports expanded 8.5% YoY in April 2022-Jan-23 (the first 10 months of FY23), while imports expanded 21.9% YoY, generating an average monthly trade deficit of $23.32 billion during the period. However, the Jan-23 trade deficit narrowed to $17.74 billion, as exports (down 6.6% YoY) and imports (down 3.6% YoY) both declined.
The experience of recent months suggests that the Jan-23 export figure will be revised up sharply once more data is available a month hence (the previous five months’ export growth has subsequently been revised up by 5-9%).
After appreciating sharply against euro, Japanese yen, Korean Republic won, Chinese yuan and British pound sterling in Feb-Oct-22, Indian rupee has depreciated against them in the past three months, and is now 2-8% weaker versus all those currencies than in Jan-22.
That should buoy exports in Feb-Sep-23, as will the removal of most export duties on iron and steel products (which normally contribute about a tenth of India’s goods exports).
In Feb-Sep-22, the Brent crude price averaged $109.64/barrel of oil, and is likely to be down sharply YoY over the next half year, thereby moderating the growth in India’s oil imports in Feb-Sep-23.
The seasonal improvement in current account deficit during the Jan-March 2023 quarter should ensure a CAD of 2.8% of gross domestic product in FY23, while the lower import bill and modest export growth even in the face of a U.S.-Europe recession is likely to narrow the FY24 CAD further to 2.1% of GDP.
