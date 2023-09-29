Tracxn Technologies - Riding On Operating Leverage Ahead: Systematix

Tracxn Technologies Ltd. is one of the leading companies that provides market intelligence data of private companies globally and is among the top five players in terms of number of companies profiled that offer private market data across sectors and geographies.

The company was founded by Ms. Neha Singh and Mr. Abhishek Goyal in 2012. While some of its angel investors include Mr. Ratan Tata, Mr. Sachin Bansal and Mr Binny Bansal, NRJN family (Nandan Nilekani), Accel, Elevation, Sequoia, etc., are venture capital investors in the company.

Tracxn platform has 1,236 customer accounts and 3,467 users. The company generated Rs 781 million revenue from operations in FY23 and is a 100% subscription based model.

Its platform is used by its clients to source deals, identify mergers and acquisition targets, conduct due diligence, and track emerging themes, etc. It has an international revenue share of 68%.