Torrent Power - Operational Effectiveness To Craft Future: Geojit Initiates Coverage
Revenue growth to stay intact.
Geojit Research Report
Torrent Power Ltd. is one of the leading power utility companies in India, with functions across generation, transmission, and distribution. It has operations spread across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.
The distribution businesses foresee increased productivity as a result of decreased transmission and distribution losses and expansion ambitions to boost the top line.
By FY25, we anticipate a 28% rise in renewable capacity, spurred by capacity augmentation.
With the expected drop in gas prices, we believe that the gas plants’ efficiency will improve, resulting in increased profitability.
Torrent Power is expected to maintain a debt/equity ratio of 0.7 times in FY25, down from 0.9 times in FY23, and an return on equity of 16% in FY25.
