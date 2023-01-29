Torrent Pharma Q3 Results Review - Strong Growth Driven By Branded Business: Nirmal Bang
Torrent Pharma’s revenue growth remained strong in Q3 and was marginally better than our and consensus estimates.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s revenue growth remained strong in Q3 FY23 and was marginally better than our and consensus estimates, largely led by continuous strong growth in the branded generic markets and integration of the recently acquired Curatio portfolio.
However, the net profit was lower than estimated due to higher interest outgo to fund the Curatio acquisition and negative other income (largely on account of Rs 400 million forex loss).
Revenue grew by 18.3% YoY to Rs 24.9 billion versus our estimate of Rs 24 billion mainly on the back of robust growth in Brazil. Domestic market grew by ~17% YoY, aided by the Curatio acquisition. Brazil market grew by 35.5% YoY to ~Rs 2.5 billion on the back of currency tailwinds, market share gain and growth in the generics segment (~14% of Brazil sales).
Additionally, the German business showed signs of recovery, posting 9.5% QoQ growth post the revival of the tender business. However, the U.S. business continued to remain under pressure, declining by 5.4% QoQ to $35 million due to pricing pressure and lack of new launches.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Torrent Pharma Q3 Results Review - Branded Generics, The U.S. Led Earnings Growth Revival: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.