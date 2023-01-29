Torrent Pharma Q3 Results Review - Strong Growth Driven By Branded Business: Nirmal Bang

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s revenue growth remained strong in Q3 FY23 and was marginally better than our and consensus estimates, largely led by continuous strong growth in the branded generic markets and integration of the recently acquired Curatio portfolio.

However, the net profit was lower than estimated due to higher interest outgo to fund the Curatio acquisition and negative other income (largely on account of Rs 400 million forex loss).

Revenue grew by 18.3% YoY to Rs 24.9 billion versus our estimate of Rs 24 billion mainly on the back of robust growth in Brazil. Domestic market grew by ~17% YoY, aided by the Curatio acquisition. Brazil market grew by 35.5% YoY to ~Rs 2.5 billion on the back of currency tailwinds, market share gain and growth in the generics segment (~14% of Brazil sales).

Additionally, the German business showed signs of recovery, posting 9.5% QoQ growth post the revival of the tender business. However, the U.S. business continued to remain under pressure, declining by 5.4% QoQ to $35 million due to pricing pressure and lack of new launches.