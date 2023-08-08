Torrent Pharma Q1 Results Review - Positive Growth Across The Board: Dolat Capital
Continued recovery in Germany while lower growth in Brazil.
Dolat Capital Report
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Ebitda and profit after tax were above estimates while revenue was inline.
Revenue stood at Rs 25.9 billion (largely inline), grew by 10.4%/4.0% YoY/QoQ. Ebitda stood at Rs 7.9 billion (above estimate), grew by 11.1%/8.8% YoY/QoQ.
Torrent Pharma's Ebitda margin at 30.5% (+19 bps/+134 bps YoY/QoQ) was slightly higher than our estimate of 29.5% mainly on higher gross margins. Profit after tax at Rs 3.8 billion (above estimate) grew by 6.8%/31.7% YoY/QoQ on higher other income and lower tax.
We upgrade our earnings estimates by 13.6%/11.8% in FY24E/FY25E assuming higher Ebitda margin, other income and lower tax rate versus earlier.
We maintain 'Accumulate' rating with a revised target price of Rs 2,376.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
