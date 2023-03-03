Top Stock Picks For March 2023 -KRChoksey
Investment period: six months. Research idea: Fundamental
KRChoksey Research Report
IndusInd Bank Ltd. - Focus on retail segment to drive growth (Potential Upside- 40.5%)
As of December 31, 2022, IndusInd Bank has reported a credit growth of 19.3% YoY led by strong growth of 17.1% YoY/ 4.9% QoQ. The bank continues to strengthen its business by focusing on retail segments. IndusInd Bank maintains its guidance of delivering a 20% plus growth in loan books by FY23E, supported by its PC-5 strategy.
IndusInd Bank expects a robust growth in the liability franchise especially in retail deposits and an expanding geographical presence to improve the loan book's prospective growth.
Tata Motors Ltd. - Returns to consolidated profitability, performance expected to improve further (Potential Upside- 36%)
After seeing net losses for seven consecutive quarters, Tata Motors delivered net profit in Q3 FY23 on the back of improved profitability across all three businesses. Jaguar LandRover’s Ebit margin improved by 230 basis points YoY/ 270 bps QoQ due to higher wholesales and a stronger product mix and it had its highest profit before tax since Q4 FY21. Tata Motors-commercial vehicle Ebit margin improved by 650 bps YoY/ 360 bps QoQ due to pricing improvement, cost actions and softening commodity prices. Tata Motors-passenger vehicle Ebit margins improved by 510 bps YoY/ 110 bps QoQ driven by improved volumes and mix, realisations, softening commodities and certain one-offs of about 80 bps.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. - Significant capex in place to ensure robust growth in revenues in the coming quarters (Potential Upside - 59.4%)
Gujarat Fluorochem has carved out a market for itself in the fluoro-chemicals industry and is better positioned to explore markets for more value-added products, including in emerging industries like electric vehicles and advanced fluoropolymers, while continuing to benefit from its backward integrated and diversified businesses.
Click on the attachment for full list of KRChoksey's top stock ideas for March 2023:
