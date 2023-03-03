Top Stock Picks For March 2023 -KRChoksey

Investment period: six months. Research idea: Fundamental

IndusInd Bank Ltd. - Focus on retail segment to drive growth (Potential Upside- 40.5%)

As of December 31, 2022, IndusInd Bank has reported a credit growth of 19.3% YoY led by strong growth of 17.1% YoY/ 4.9% QoQ. The bank continues to strengthen its business by focusing on retail segments. IndusInd Bank maintains its guidance of delivering a 20% plus growth in loan books by FY23E, supported by its PC-5 strategy.

IndusInd Bank expects a robust growth in the liability franchise especially in retail deposits and an expanding geographical presence to improve the loan book's prospective growth.