Top Large, Midcap Stocks Picks For January: Motilal Oswal

Nifty celebrates a new milestone in CY22 – by touching a blissful high of 18,888, before closing at 18,105. Despite a multitude of disruptions along the way, Nifty was up 4% in CY22 - seventh consecutive year of positive returns.

Over the last 12 months, largecaps/midcaps have risen 4% each, while smallcaps have declined 14%. The market has bounced back smartly in the last two months, wiping out the entire decline year-to-date.

Domestic institutional investor flows into equities in CY22 were the highest ever at Rs 2.8 lakh crore versus inflows of Rs 0.9 lakh crore in CY21. Conversely, foreign institutional invetors witnessed equity outflows of Rs 1.5 lakh crore (including primary market).

Markets in CY22 have been highly volatile and jittery fueled by a multitude of global and domestic macro headwinds. However, despite these challenges, the Indian markets have shown remarkable resilience and outperformed the global markets significantly.

As we step into CY23, the global factors, like recessionary fears, geo-political risks and rising Covid cases in China could keep the equity markets volatile. However, deceleration in the pace of inflation and any resolution in the Russia-Ukraine conflict can provide a relief, thus allaying the pressure on central banks to raise rates further.