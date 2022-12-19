Titan - Well Set To Achieve Its Five-Year Targets: Motilal Oswal
Growth across segments has begun well for Titan to meet its five-year targets as announced during its Investor day in May-22.
Motilal Oswal Report
We met with the management of Titan Company Ltd. to gauge the progress of its strategic targets (as highlighted in its May 2022 investor meet).
Tanishq is performing extremely well. The management has deliberately taken a value focused approach, which is serving them well. Interestingly, it did not pass on the entire effective import duty increase of ~4.25% in July-22 to customers.
In Jewelry, apart from Tanishq (core), there is a lot of excitement around Zoya (their luxury brand) and brands like CaratLane and Mia at lower price points (~Rs 25,000). Jewelry purchases in these brands are no longer occasion-led and annual demand can even be as high as five-to-six times.
The wearables business will be a critical driver of the targeted 20% compound annual growth rate in the watches and wearables segment. While Titan was a late entrant in the wearables business, the category is growing rapidly, with a strong innovation pipeline, led by strong domain experts hired for the wearables business.
