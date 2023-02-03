Titan Q3 Results Review - Margins Below Estimate; But Outlook Buoyant: Motilal Oswal

Titan Company Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 result was in line on sales front but lower than-estimated Ebitda margin (lower-than-usual domestic jewelry sales leading to reduced operating leverage) meant that Ebitda missed our estimate by ~11%.

Base quarter Ebitda margin was the highest since Q2 FY06 and hence, there was an unusually unfavorable base, which will not be the case going forward though.

The three-year consolidated sales/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate remained robust at over 20% each in Q3 FY23.

Jewelry sales CAGR was robust too at ~23% in Q3 FY23. The management indicated that there has been no impact of gold price increase in January 2023 with the three-year CAGR trend in Jan-23 being even better than the corresponding number for Q3 FY23.

The ongoing urban discretionary slowdown does not seem to have hit the company’s customer base. Titan has the best-in-class track record, better near term growth visibility than peers and the longer-term growth opportunity is also the best of breed, thus deserving high multiples.