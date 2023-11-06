Titan Q2 Results Review - Growth Visibility Remains Strong; 'Accumulate': Prabhudas Lilladher
Jewelry margins surprise positively, marriage and festival season to boost demand in H2 FY24
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Titan Company Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 profit after tax surprised positively, led by higher margins in Jewellery business. Sales momentum remained strong in Tanishq, watch and wearables, Taneira, Caratlane and IRTH.
We expect strong H2 for Tanishq given festival and marriage season given 22% like-for-like growth in a relatively lean period. Tanishq has taken small price correction in studded prices, although recent crash in global prices is unlikely to have any meaningful impact on margins.
Watches LTL sales in WOT, Fastrack and LFS have been tepid showing rising share of margin dilutive online channel.
Titan is nurturing multiple growth engines led by-
Jewelry network expansion, regional thrust and sub brands like Mia, Zoya and Caratlane,
Omni-channel strategy across jewellery, watches and eyewear,
new segments wearables, dress material, handbags and fashion accessories.
Titan is a formidable play on emerging lifestyle segments which will gain from rising discretionary spends.
Titan trades at 58.9 times September-25E earnings per share with 17.3% EPS compound annual growth rate over FY23-26.
Retain 'Accumulate' with discounted cash flow based target price of Rs 3387 (rollover to Sept25, Rs 3312 earlier).
