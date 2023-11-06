Titan Q2 Results Review - Growth Visibility Remains Strong; 'Accumulate': Prabhudas Lilladher

Titan Company Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 profit after tax surprised positively, led by higher margins in Jewellery business. Sales momentum remained strong in Tanishq, watch and wearables, Taneira, Caratlane and IRTH.

We expect strong H2 for Tanishq given festival and marriage season given 22% like-for-like growth in a relatively lean period. Tanishq has taken small price correction in studded prices, although recent crash in global prices is unlikely to have any meaningful impact on margins.

Watches LTL sales in WOT, Fastrack and LFS have been tepid showing rising share of margin dilutive online channel.