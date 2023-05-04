Titan, Havells, Godrej Properties, Petronet LNG, Orient Cement, CDSL Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities

Orient Cement - Volume recovers QoQ; Capex plans revised

Orient Cement Ltd. reported 20/6% QoQ/YoY volume recovery in Q4 FY23 (flattish five-year CAGR) on healthy non-trade demand. Unit Ebitda recovered ~Rs 180 per million tonne QoQ on op-lev gains to Rs 812 per million tonne (it reported low employee and other expenses despite healthy volume growth QoQ).

Orient has changed its capex plan—it will add a 3 million metric tonne brownfield IU in Chittapur (expected by H1 FY26E). The 10 mega watt waste heat recovery system in Chittapur will get operational in Q1 FY24 and boost margin FY24 onwards.

Orient Cement faces increased regional competition from recent expansions by big players. The planned Chittapur expansion should stretch gearing, in our view.