Titan, Dabur, Britannia, Ashok Leyland, Power Grid, Godrej Properties & More Q3 Review: HDFC Securities

Ashok Leyland Ltd. - CV growth rate likely to normalise from here on

Ashok Leyland’s Q3 profit after tax, at Rs 3.6 billion, was ahead of our estimate, led by better-than-expected operational performance. Margin improved 230 bps QoQ to 8.8% and was driven by higher average selling price, lower input costs, and operating leverage benefits. The competitive intensity in commercial vehicles continues to be high despite a demand revival, and the same is visible in record-high discounts in FY23.