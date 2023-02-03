Titan Company Q3 Results Review - Smooth Sailing: ICICI Securities
Good revenue performance with steady store expansion.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Titan Company Ltd.'s jewelry segment continued to outperform with 20% plus three-year revenue compound annual growth rate in nine months-FY23. Same-store sales growth at 9% is encouraging, driven by higher buyer growth (now at 49% versus 48% in Q2 FY23) while growth in ticket-size has been moderate.
Secondary sales (at 15%) outperformed primary sales (at 10%) led by strong festive demand (hence likely higher reported primary sales in Q4).
Positively, sales contribution from Golden Harvest is back to pre-Covid levels. However, management does highlight about rising competitive intensity on gold rates (while retaining previous 13% Ebitda margin guidance) and slowdown in lower-value items.
Despite rise in gold price during Dec-22-Jan-23, strong customer demand in Jan-23 (at 20% plus) is comforting.
Titan's performance in watch business was strong driven by FastTrack, higher average selling price in analog segment and ecommerce. Eyewear segment also reported healthy 11% YoY growth driven by improving share from in-house brands.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Titan Q3 Results Review - Margins Below Estimate; But Outlook Buoyant: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.