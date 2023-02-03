Titan Company Q3 Results Review - Demand Trends Remain Intact: Prabhudas Lilladher
We believe Titan is well placed to capitalise on long term growth opportunities.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Titan Company Ltd.'s Q3 results show disappointment in jewelry margins as one off impact of gains in studded business waned off. Jewelry business outlook remains robust with Golden Harvest scheme enrollments and gold exchange back to pre Covid levels.
We believe Titan is well placed to capitalise on long term growth opportunities led by-
jewelry share gains due to network expansion, regional thrust and hallmarking benefits,
omnichannel strategy across jewelry, watches and eyewear,
new growth drivers like Caratlane, Titan Eye+, Taneira and
entry into high growth segments like wearables such as smart watches, over the head headphones and Truly Wireless earphones.
Eyewear and CaratLane are have reached critical mass with nine months-FY23 Ebit in Eyewear at Rs 960 million while CaratLane reported profit of Rs 1.14 billion.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Titan Q3 Results Review - Margins Below Estimate; But Outlook Buoyant: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.