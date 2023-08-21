Tiles Sector Outlook - Margin Uptrend To Continue As Input Prices Remain Benign: ICICI Securities
Tile margins to continue improving due to lower gas cost.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. and Somany Ceramics Ltd. have reported volume growth of 7.2% YoY and 8.1% YoY in Q1 FY24 as tile revenues grew 5.4% and 5.8% YoY, respectively, due to modest demand.
Consolidated Ebitda margin for Kajaria Ceramics/Somany Ceramics was up 67 basis points/59 bps YoY due to lower raw material cost (including gas cost).
With gas price now stabilising close to its 10-year average (after declining ~84% since August 2022 peak), margins may normalise going forward. Volumes, too, are expected to improve in H2 FY24 as the uptick in real estate market sustains and Morbi’s focus remains on exports.
In bathware segment, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.’s revenue grew 7.6% YoY, while Kajaria Ceramics/Somany Ceramics’ grew 17.3%/7.7% YoY. Cera’s margin in Q1 was up 59 bps YoY (due to lower raw material cost) and we expect it to remain flat YoY in FY24 as raw material pressures have abated.
We believe, going forward, the tile industry has margin tailwinds due to lower raw material cost and operating leverage, whereas bathware companies may continue to see healthy revenue growth with steady margins.
We remain positive on the sector with 'Add' rating on Kajaria Ceramics, 'Buy' on Somany Ceramics and 'Hold' on Cera.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Cement Q1 Results Review – Robust Volume Growth With Cost Pressure Easing; Pricing Muted: Axis Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.