Tiles Sector Check - Muted Domestic Demand; Strong Exports: HDFC Securities

We met the management of Orient Bell Ltd. The management highlighted that domestic demand remains muted in Q2 (similar to Q1); however, it expects things to firm up, going ahead, led by robust real estate demand. Exports from Morbi continue to firm up.

As many plants have already shut down last year and as exports continue to firm up in Q2 FY24, Morbi has not resorted to any shutdown (as it had in the previous years).

Tile prices fell month-on-month in July but have remained stable thereafter. Liquefied natural gas prices bottomed out in June/July and have rebounded a bit in August (still down YoY and QoQ).

Orient Bell has an ambitious plan to become one of the top three tile manufacturers in India. It plans to double its marketing spending even at the expense of lower Ebitda margins in the medium term.

Its clear focus is on gaining market share and maintaining a healthy balance sheet (net debt will peak at Rs 0.5 billion). It is adding 3.3 million square feet glazed vitrified tiles capacity in Dora, Gujarat (expected by September-23 end). This plant will increase its GVT mix (higher margin business).