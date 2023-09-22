Tiles Sector Check - Muted Domestic Demand; Strong Exports: HDFC Securities
As exports have firmed up QoQ/YoY in Q2, Morbi has not resorted to any production cuts, unlike the same time last year.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
We met the management of Orient Bell Ltd. The management highlighted that domestic demand remains muted in Q2 (similar to Q1); however, it expects things to firm up, going ahead, led by robust real estate demand. Exports from Morbi continue to firm up.
As many plants have already shut down last year and as exports continue to firm up in Q2 FY24, Morbi has not resorted to any shutdown (as it had in the previous years).
Tile prices fell month-on-month in July but have remained stable thereafter. Liquefied natural gas prices bottomed out in June/July and have rebounded a bit in August (still down YoY and QoQ).
Orient Bell has an ambitious plan to become one of the top three tile manufacturers in India. It plans to double its marketing spending even at the expense of lower Ebitda margins in the medium term.
Its clear focus is on gaining market share and maintaining a healthy balance sheet (net debt will peak at Rs 0.5 billion). It is adding 3.3 million square feet glazed vitrified tiles capacity in Dora, Gujarat (expected by September-23 end). This plant will increase its GVT mix (higher margin business).
Outlook:
We expect domestic demand to improve from H2 FY24 onwards. We also expect the tile export momentum to sustain, which will further help the industry to pass on the cost inflation, leading to margin expansion YoY in FY24E.
We maintain our 'Buy' rating on Somany Ceramics Ltd. (target price of Rs 780/share: 12 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda, implying 23 times FY25PE) and 'Add' rating on Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. (target price of Rs 1,310/share: 21 times FY25E EV/Ebitda implying 33 times FY25 price-to-earning).
