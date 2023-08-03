Thyrocare Technologies - Revamping Business Model To Restore Margins: ICICI Securities Reinitiates Coverage
Strengthening the existing network of franchisee and widening the test menu are the key growth drivers in the near term.
ICICI Securities Report
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. has reported an improvement in gross margin (+270 basis points YoY) in Q1 FY24 led by a decline in low margin partnership business.
Thyrocare has revamped incentive structure offered to franchisees and this should drive a strong 12-14% volume growth in this segment. It is also trying to diversify overseas to emerging markets like Africa through its business-to-business model.
Strengthening the existing network of franchisee and widening the test menu are the key growth drivers in the near term. We believe Thyrocare can register a revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of ~12%/19%/24%, respectively, over FY23-25E.
The stock trades at 31.8 times FY25E earnings and 17.6 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda.
We re-initiate coverage on the stock with 'Add' rating and a discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 645/share, implying 34.8 times FY25E earnings and 19.4 times FY25E Ebitda.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
