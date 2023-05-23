Thermax Q4 Results Review - Robust Quarter; Large Orders Continue To Wane: Nirmal Bang

Thermax Ltd. posted Q4 FY23 consolidated revenue of Rs 23.1 billion, up 16% YoY(+4%/+2.5% versus our/consensus estimate). Topline was aided by healthy growth across all the segments. Industrial products/industrial infra/green solutions/chemicals segment sales jumped by 12.4%/17.7%/24%/27.4% YoY to Rs 9.8 billion/Rs 11.6 billion /Rs 850 million /Rs 1.7 billion.

Gross margin expanded by 700 basis points YoY to 44.8%. Ebitda grew by 47.8% YoY to Rs 2 billion. Ebitda margin expanded by 190 bps YoY to 8.7% versus our/consensus estimate of 8%/8.5%. While Ebit margin for industrial products /industrial infra/chemicals segment expanded by 220 bps/150 bps/1640 bps YoY to 10.6%/6.2%/19.2%, Ebit margin for green solutions declined by 380 bps YoY to 2%. Adjusted profit grew by 52.3% YoY to Rs 1.6 billion.

The bottom-line was above our/consensus estimate by 14.6%/6.7%. For Q4 FY23, Thermax revised its reporting segments under Ind AS 108.

The company will now disclose them in four segments - Industrial products, industrial infra, green solutions and chemicals. The numbers have been re-stated accordingly.

Thermax management highlighted that the order enquiry pipeline for small and medium orders continues to remain strong while the same for large orders has peaked.

With commodity cost headwinds behind and chemicals business stabilising, we expect margins to improve going forward.