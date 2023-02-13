Thermax Q3 Results Review - Margins To Stabilise: ICICI Direct

Thermax Ltd. reported decent Q3 FY23 results.

Energy segment revenue (which contributes ~74.2% to revenue) grew 27.2% to Rs 1480 crore, YoY. Environment segment revenue grew 29% YoY to Rs 437.6 crore and chemical segment revenue came in at Rs 164.4 crore, up 5.8% YoY.

Ebitda came in at Rs 161.1 crore, up 42.4% YoY (above our estimate of Rs 141.3 crore). Consequently, Ebitda margin came in at 7.9% (versus our estimate of 7%).

Thermax's gross margins expanded marginally by 20 basis points to 44.1% on a YoY basis and expanded strongly in QoQ by 350 bps.

Consolidated order inflow for the quarter came in decent at Rs 2204 crore (versus Rs 2462 crore in Q3 FY22).

The order book last year was higher due to an order worth Rs 830 crore for flue gas desulphurisation systems. Consolidated order book as on Q3 FY23 was at Rs 9859 crore, up 33% YoY.